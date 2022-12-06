Hilton expects to grow its portfolio to more than 75 hotels in Saudi Arabia in the coming years to cater to the kingdom’s bourgeoning travel and tourism market.

The global hospitality company has also signed a partnership with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) and other private and public developers to support its expansion of multiple brands in the kingdom.

Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia and has another 46 under development.

The global hospitality company's expansion plans include the introduction of new brands such as LXR Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton, according to a statement.

Hilton and TDF signed a MoU to develop family-friendly leisure destinations across several Saudi locations. These destinations are expected to have one or more of Hilton’s brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton.

Hilton’s Saudi Arabia expansion includes the signing of Waldorf Astoria Diriyah, in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). Hilton and Alshaya Group have signed agreements for Canopy by Hilton Al Khobar Ajdan Waterfront and Hampton by Hilton Hafr al-Batin.

