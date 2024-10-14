Valor Hospitality Partners, a leading global full-service hotel management company, has announced its foray into the Saudi hospitality market with the signing of its lifestyle 4-star property - Hijla Hotel - in the city of Abha, the capital of the kingdom's Asir region.

An upscale property owned by Mohammed Manaa Almounis and Samir Muhammad Al Qahtani, and Kayan Almusanada company, in collaboration with Tourism Development Fund (TDF), Hijla Hotel is set to open its doors in the second semester of 2025.

Boasting 151 rooms and suites, the hotel will be situated within “Le Premier” an upscale mixed-use development featuring a retail promenade with global, aspirational brands and a variety of cafes and restaurants, said a statement from Valor Hospitality Partners.

The property will also house two distinct dining venues, an all-day deli and a rooftop specialty restaurant offering panoramic views. Additional guest amenities comprise meeting rooms, an expansive convention center, an enclosed swimming pool, fitness and wellness center, and ample private parking facilities.

Hijla Hotel will embody a lavish lifestyle infused with an authentic cultural identity that resonates with the Asir province, it stated.

The establishment aims to create a genuine local experience for guests and visitors, showcasing distinctive design elements indigenous to the region.

This new venture represents a significant milestone for Valor Hospitality Partners to expand its portfolio in Saudi Arabia, it added.

On the signing, Almounis said: "We are honoured to partner with Valor Hospitality Partners to manage Hijla Hotel, marking a significant milestone as their first managed property in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration not only elevates our commitment to exceptional hospitality but also positions Hijla Hotel as a premier destination in the country and the region."

"Together, we are excited to deliver unparalleled experiences that reflect the rich culture and warmth of Saudi hospitality," he added.

On the Saudi foray, Al Qahtani said: "We are proud of this project and the support and guidance provided by the TDF, which plays a key role in advancing the tourism sector in the kingdom. This partnership not only strengthens the country's global tourism position but also makes it more attractive to international companies."

"The agreement underscores the Fund’s commitment to supporting high-quality projects that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and contribute to the sector's growth," he stated.

"Our collaboration with Valor Hospitality Partners to develop and manage the Hijla Hotel is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the hospitality experience by blending our rich Saudi heritage with Valor’s global expertise. We look forward to a successful partnership that will significantly contribute to the region’s hospitality industry," he added.

Julien Bergue, the Co-founder and Managing Partner at Valor Hospitality Middle East, CIS & Central Asia, expressed delight at adding Hijla Hotel to its portfolio as the first property in Saudi Arabia and introducing Valor Hospitality Partners' diverse offering to the thriving hospitality sector in the country, which falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s to promote the country through tourism.

"Our vision has been focused on properties that extend its hospitality offerings into local themes, acting as an ambassador to local culture and highlighting its uniqueness for an upscale total emergence within the destination, which we believe Hijla Hotel represents. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to this unique property upon its opening," he added.

According to him, Hijla Hotel marks a significant milestone in Valor's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East.

"The company strategically selects properties that embody the uniqueness of local cultures, with the ongoing support provided by the TDF. Valor Hospitality Partners is a key regional player in identifying authentic properties and help build its services to the highest international standards," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).