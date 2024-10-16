Egypt - Hilton has signed an agreement with Tharaa Misr for Real Estate Development to develop the Hilton Garden Inn Borg El Arab Beach, according to an emailed press release.

Set to open in 2028, the new hotel will be located in the Borg El Arab area on Egypt's Mediterranean coast.

“Egypt presents tremendous development opportunities for us, and we are on track to more than double our portfolio across the country in the coming years,” Carlos Khneisser, Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, said.

“We continue working with our valued owners to diversify our presence, providing travelers with more destinations to stay – and Hilton Garden Inn Borg El Arab Beach is a prime example of this, Khneisser added.

Hilton Garden Inn Borg El Arab Beach will feature 135 guest rooms and suites, along with a range of amenities, including a lobby bar, a poolside bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and four meeting rooms.

Guests will also have access to a fitness center and gym.

The hotel will be part of the Glee North Coast, a mixed-use development with various entertainment and commercial facilities.

Eslam Hashem, Chairman of Tharaa Misr, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “We are delighted to collaborate with Hilton to launch Hilton Garden Inn Borg El Arab on the North Coast.”

