Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Blue Iris Investments have announced plans for a brand new beachside resort at Mykonos in Greece that will welcome its first guests in summer 2025.

Blue Iris Investments is an investment vehicle of AGC Equity Partners, a global alternative asset investment firm operating from offices in London and the Middle East.

Located along the coastline of Kalo Livadi Bay, Four Seasons Resort Mykonos, Greece will offer 94 spacious rooms, villas and suites with exquisite views of the Aegean Sea.

The brand-new property takes shape on an unspoiled 60,324 sq m of land, spanning from the sandy beaches to the picturesque coastal cliffs.

"Expanding our presence in Greece has been a key focus for us for many years, and we have continued to search for the right opportunities to grow in this important market," said Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential.

"Following the success of our partnership with AGC Equity Partners on our award-winning hotel in Athens, we knew that this new resort in Mykonos would be the perfect addition to our portfolio in this beautiful country," e stated Carnahan.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to the ultimate beachside retreat when we open our doors," he added.

Mykonos is best known for its wide variety of white sand beaches, cobblestone streets lined with bright bougainvillea in the capital of Chora, historical and cultural sites, and an extensive culinary scene.

“Our decision to expand our investment portfolio in Greece and develop another landmark destination in Mykonos constitutes evidence of our increased confidence in, and commitment to, the country’s growth in high-end tourism,” says Walid Abu-Suud, CEO of AGC Equity Partners.

“We have no doubt that this new Resort will become a destination in its own right for international and local tourism. We look forward to collaborating with Four Seasons in Greece once again.”

Leading the team at the new Resort will be General Manager Ryan Grande, who brings extensive expertise from his 14 years with Four Seasons, including at properties in Jackson Hole, Seattle, Vancouver and Costa Rica.

Grande will guide the new opening team in bringing Four Seasons genuine heart to the beautiful island of Mykonos.

"To lead the opening team of this highly anticipated project is an honour," said Grande.

"I’ve experienced many properties, cultures and destinations throughout my Four Seasons tenure, and being a part of this expansion in Greece will undoubtedly be a career highlight. I look forward to opening our doors in Mykonos very soon," he added.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).