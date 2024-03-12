Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International’s portfolio of hotel brands, has opened Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain.

The conversion property provides business, government, leisure and sports visitors with a classic Four Points by Sheraton experience, a statement said.

The opening marks the fifth Four Points by Sheraton in the UAE and has been rebranded and operationally upgraded to blend comfort with style.

The hotel will showcase the following features:

An updated spacious lobby and lounge area

218 refreshed, modern, comfortable rooms

33 suites with kitchenettes, lounge areas and balconies

Enhanced meeting room facilities for business guests including a large, welcoming pre-conference hall

An expanded function hall and ballroom for weddings and larger events

An improved Sundeck Pool Café for cool refreshments and healthy snacks, and a micro-brews café concept for coffee lovers

24,000 sqm of built-up area including a tennis court and Olympic-size swimming pool

A modern fitness centre featuring a gym, sauna, and steam room

A male salon and spa

Khaled Saab, Area General Manager for Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road, and Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain, said: “Al Ain is set to become the future sustainable and cultural destination in the UAE for environmental leisure and entertainment.

“As such, we are thrilled to announce our grand opening, inviting guests to experience our enhanced amenities, refreshed facilities and beautiful location. We’re ready to provide an unforgettable stay for all visitors to Al Ain.”

Ramzy A Faris, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain, said: "As we embark on this exciting journey with Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain, we are thrilled to welcome guests to our newly transformed property.

“With our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality, we are poised to become the preferred choice for business, government, leisure, and sports travellers in Al Ain. We look forward to providing an unparalleled guest experience and creating lasting memories for all who visit."

For leisure and tourism travellers, the hotel features the iconic Sheikh Khalifa Mosque to the Al Ain Zoo, the adventurous Wadi Adventure, and the majestic Jebel Hafeet.

Sports enthusiasts can catch the action at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium, while families can enjoy the excitement of Hili Fun City.

Additionally, culture enthusiasts can delve into the city's rich history at Hili Archaeological Park, Al Jahili Fort, and the bustling Al Ain Camel Market. Nature lovers will marvel at the breathtaking views from Jebel Hafeet, the UAE's tallest peak, and unwind in the soothing hot springs scattered across Al Ain.

Nestled amidst the scenic Hajar Mountains on the UAE-Oman border and renowned as the 'Garden City' for its lush greenery, Al Ain offers a remarkable experience for sustainable adventure seekers.

Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain will also host suhoor and iftar for guests during the holy month of Ramadan. .

