UAE - The Fitout, one of the leading providers of complete interior solutions in the UAE, has announced that it has completed the work on the Panorama Restaurant as part of its refurbishment of the 489 rooms at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Dubai.

Revealing its ongoing work for Residence Inn by Marriott, Fitout said it has successfully delivered half of the project to the client while the hotel is fully operational with customers enjoying all the amenities, despite the renovations being carried out - from floor to ceiling.

The detailed drawings executed by the firm are in accordance with the Marriott specifications and uphold the unique branding of the hotel, it stated.

Sherif Nagy, General Manager at The Fitout, said: "We have worked diligently to deliver impressive interiors at the Residence Inn, especially during the planning phases which requires more focus. We constantly made sure that we adopt sustainability measures in all the phases of construction, while developing this novel, Italian-styled interior that offers the warmth and comfort of a home to its customers."

"Our team has tried relentlessly to meet the evolving trends in the hospitality sector where every space strives to provide customers with contemporary interiors, unique concepts, and themes. Despite all the challenges, we have managed to deliver distinct and innovative designs at the Panorama restaurant and are looking forward to the same for the rooms of the hotel, once we complete the work," he noted.

By setting high standards, Fitout said it is developing unique designs for the interiors of the hotel, which meets the evolving demand for innovative and state-of-the-art interiors in the hospitality industry.

"The hotel’s guest rooms will feature unique wall coverings imported exclusively from Italy and made with the finest materials and cutting-edge technologies. Moreover, we are placing high priority on sustainability, at every stage of construction of the rooms," observed Nagy.

"Likewise, the company also utilised quality materials from Italy and cutting-edge technologies for the construction of 700-sq-m Panorama Restaurant's interiors which is now fully completed," he said.

Designed in harmony with the overall theme of the hotel, the interior of the restaurant has a distinctive design that blends modern architecture with previously employed sinuous curves and arches, stated the top official.

The designs for the rooms and the restaurant have been created to suit the prime location at which it is located, offering its guests and diners a magnificent view of the seaside and DIFC, he added.

Fitout, he said, had effectively co-ordinated with the hotel’s Italian designers to promptly alter shop drawings in accordance with the client's specifications and make every effort to deliver the project on schedule.

"We have implemented several sustainability measures both in the hotel and the restaurant, such as proper waste management and reuse of several materials without compromising on quality and standards, in order to ensure environmental safety" he added.

