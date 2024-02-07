Pullman, part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group, has unveiled its latest venture in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), with the rebranding of Marjan Island Resort & Spa to the premium Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island.

This milestone occasion signifies the debut of the Pullman Resort in the United Arab Emirates and marks a strategic partnership that further reinforces Accor's commitment to the growth and development of RAK tourism and its hospitality sector, a statement said.

Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island opened its doors on February 5, after a refurbishment of its 300 rooms and suites that further aligns the guest experience with the Pullman brand.

Additional upgrades are expected to continue throughout the year, with refreshed dining concepts set to launch in Q4 and a room renovation programme to follow in early 2025.

Currently, the family-friendly resort houses five dining outlets offering a variety of cuisines, including traditional Arabic, flavourful Asian, authentic Lebanese, and Italian, among others.

With captivating, licensed food & beverage concepts that promise to revolutionise the dining scene, alongside state-of-the-art swimming pool and wellness amenities, and a variety of retail outlets, the property is set to establish itself as a stand-out stay option.

The resort will cater to the cosmopolitan tastes of globetrotters, inviting weekenders, expatriates, and families from around the world.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer for the Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: "Our partnership with RAK Hospitality underscores Accor’s pivotal role in fostering the expansion and advancement of RAK's tourism landscape and hospitality sector and our dedication to introducing exciting brands to the Emirate.

“Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island will bring vibrant dining concepts, unparalleled wellness facilities, and unique leisure experiences, elevating RAK's appeal to domestic and international travellers from diverse backgrounds. We are confident that this partnership will meet the dynamic and evolving preferences of guests traveling to Ras Al Khaimah.”

Donald Bremner, Chief Operating Officer of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “Our decision to embrace Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island reflects our commitment to driving Ras Al Khaimah into a new era.

“This step acknowledges the emerging opportunities as this Emirate establishes itself as a globally recognised recreational destination. The property we have acquired has been designed to create the ideal conditions for us to take full advantage of these opportunities.

“Our partnership with Accor allows us to aim higher, giving us the confidence to redesign the architectural landscape of this location and create a captivating haven that attracts travellers from all over the world.”

Laurent Noury, General Manager of Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island, said: “The rebranding of Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island marks the beginning of a new chapter for hospitality in the Northern Emirates.

“With elevated amenities, family-friendly activities, world-class dining, and a pioneering approach to curating stay experiences, the refurbished property is redefining upscale travel in the increasingly popular Ras Al Khaimah area.

“Additional upgrades are still to come, signalling our ongoing commitment to improvement and the delivery of unrivalled Arabian hospitality and elevated resort living.”

Nestled amid the tranquil blue waters of Al Marjan Island, the resort is set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula and is easily accessible for travellers, located only a 45-min drive from Dubai International Airport, 40-min drive from Sharjah International Airport, and a 30-min drive from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Keeping in line with Accor’s ongoing commitments to sustainability and green tourism, the resort also features a Silver Earth Check Certification.

