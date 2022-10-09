Marriott International said it plans to debut the Fairfield by Marriott brand in Europe and the Middle East by late 2023.

Six new Fairfield properties are set to join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in key business & leisure destinations including France, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Fairfield is the second largest brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s® extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, with a global footprint of more than 1,230 open hotels.

“We are thrilled to launch Fairfield by Marriott in Europe and the Middle East, continuing the growth of this trusted brand,” said Eric Jacobs, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Select Brands. “Fairfield is celebrated with a unique legacy in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Built on principles of warmth, comfort, and simplicity, Fairfield hotels provide quality and reliability that travellers can look forward to globally.”

Fairfield celebrates the beauty of simplicity with an effortless hotel experience focused on bringing value, productivity, and a great night's sleep. Inspired by the heritage of the Marriott family farm, Fairfield pays homage to the restorative place built on the feelings of pure joy and natural ease. Fairfield properties globally offer a design aesthetic that is both calm and modern. Within Europe and the Middle East, the design has been interpreted to reflect the locale of the hotel. The European design is inspired by Scandinavian style, which offers a light and bright aesthetic, and the Middle East properties are expected to have a layout tailored for the region, including prayer rooms and Qibla directional signage.

Each hotel’s public areas will serve as flexible social spaces to share and connect with other travellers, or simply to relax. Guests can expect a harmonious balance of functionality, comfort, and enriching décor, with the use of natural materials, and carefully selected amenities. Each guestroom will feature comfortable beds, a shower and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The Social Market food and beverage concept will offer a complimentary healthy breakfast that provides a nutritious start to the day, and in selected hotels, guests can enjoy a selection of cold and hot à la carte items in the evening. Guests can also grab what they need from the convenient 24/7 market, fully stocked with snacks and beverages.

“We are excited to welcome travellers to the first Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Europe in Copenhagen and Amsterdam in 2023,” said Satya Anand, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The debut of the brand in Europe and the Middle East has been thoughtfully considered for each market, and we’re looking forward to delivering Fairfield’s iconic friendly service and warm hospitality at these new properties.”

Anticipated openings across the Middle East include:

Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem, Saudi Arabia – Expected to open Q1 2025

Located in the Al Naseem district and set to rise in five towers, the 2,600-guestroom Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem will be a fantastic property for those looking to visit cultural sites, such as Mina, Muzdalifa, Al Jamarat Bridge, and Arafat. Makkah is known as the birthplace of the prophet Mohammed, and is considered Islam's holiest city. Situated in Makkah city center, the hotel will provide a convenient base for those visiting on pilgrimage or business.

Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil Road, Saudi Arabia – Expected to open Q4 2025

Set to be the second Fairfield property in Makkah, the Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil Road will look to offer guests a prime location in just walking distance of the Grand Mosque. Every year, more than two million people visit Makkah for Hajj, the pilgrimage to Kaaba, and with 1,376 expected guestrooms outlined in the design plans, the hotel will be the perfect destination for those visiting.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).