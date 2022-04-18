Cairo – Misr Hotels has paid off EGP 371.33 million worth of instalments as part of a loan secured by the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

The company repaired the 24th expedited payment at a value of EGP 10 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is worth noting that Misr Hotels closed the 19th expedited payment of the loan at EGP 10.10 million last January.

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, the company recorded pre-tax profits worth EGP 151.13 million, versus net losses of EGP 106.46 million in H1-20/21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).