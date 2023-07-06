Egypt - Hilton Group and Egypt’s City Edge Developments have signed a partnership to manage and operate two new hotels in Cairo, on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for Hilton to manage the DoubleTree by Hilton Maspero Triangle Towers and the Hilton Magra El-Oyoun. The DoubleTree hotel will have 260 rooms and suites, while the Hilton hotel will have 218 rooms and suites. Both hotels are scheduled to open in 2026 and 2028, respectively.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to revitalise Cairo. The Maspero Triangle development project is a major initiative to revitalise a historic and densely populated area in downtown Cairo. The Maspero Triangle is a triangular-shaped area that is located between the Nile River, 26 July Street, and Abdel Moneim Riad Square. The area is currently home to a mix of residential and commercial buildings. However, the area is also known for its informal settlements and poor infrastructure.

Magra El Oyoun is a neighbourhood that is located in the heart of Cairo. It was also known for its informal settlements and poor infrastructure.

The Magra El Oyoun development project aims to transform the area into a modern mixed-use district. The project will include the construction of new residential towers, commercial buildings, hotels, and cultural institutions.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of the two partnership contracts. The contracts were signed between City Edge Developments Company, on behalf of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and the Hilton Group.

Madbouly praised the signing of the partnership agreements, saying that they are a testament to the government’s efforts to revitalise Cairo and attract international investment. He also noted that the hotels will be located in two of the most vibrant areas of Cairo, and will help to boost tourism and create jobs.

Mohamed El-Dahan, CEO of City Edge Developments, said that the company is committed to working with the Hilton Group to provide world-class hospitality services in Cairo. He also expressed his hope that the hotels will help to improve the image of Cairo and attract more tourists to the city.

The signing of the partnership contracts is a significant milestone in the development of Cairo’s tourism industry. The two new hotels will provide much-needed accommodation for visitors to the city and will help to boost the economy.

