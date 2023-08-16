Dubai World Trade Centre’s hospitality division reported a 32% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2023, catering to more than 1,000 events over this period.

The culinary team cooked up meals for 653,815 guests over this period, spread across 1,116 events, with the hospitality division also winning 17 medals at the Emirates Salon Culinaire 2023 competition.

Amongst 680 competitors, DWTC’s Chef Dwiyanti Cintaningrum won the ‘Best Pastry Chef of the UAE’ and ‘Best Four-Plated Dessert’ categories, securing her a spot in the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany, representing the UAE’s National Culinary Team.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)