Muscat - Valor Hospitality Middle East, a full-service hotel acquisition, development, management and asset management company, has announced its first hotel in Muscat, Oman, adding to its portfolio in the Middle East.

The upscale, full-service hotel in Muscat, Oman is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2024, after complete renovation, refurbishment and rebranding. It will feature 201 guest rooms, ballroom and conference facilities, leisure and fitness amenities and multiple bars and dining venues. It will be located in the centre of Muscat, in Qurum.

“After our recent hotel opening in Dubai, UAE, it gives us great pleasure to expand our third-party hotel management services in the Middle East by partnering with Mustafa Sultan Enterprises for our first of, hopefully, many hotels in Oman,” said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East.

“We are working closely with the ownership on the full renovation plan and in identifying a suitable brand fit for the fully revamped hotel,” Bergue said.

