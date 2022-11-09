Address Beach Resort Bahrain, a stunning property of Dubai’s Emaar Hospitality Group, is set to open in a matter of weeks on the spectacular shores of Marassi Al Bahrain.

The property will be open to the public who will be able to enjoy luxury and relaxation in an idyllic setting, accompanied by an unrivalled mix of amenities.

The 117-key hotel along with 154-key residence exudes luxury with its modern façade, complimented inside by crisp, cool, tones offering equal measures of sophistication and tranquillity.

Guests will enjoy vast dining options across The Restaurant, The Lounge, and The Garden – each offering a different dining experience whether you are looking for the perfect romantic dinner, an impressive business lunch, or a chilled-out bite with a beverage.

Market-leading amenities will including a world-class spa for the ultimate in self-care, a fully equipped gym, and breath-taking pool. The little ones are catered for with a Kids’ Club and splash pad.

Address Beach Resort Bahrain will also provide the perfect venue for unforgettable events from weddings to functions, and business meetings and conferencing.

