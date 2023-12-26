Muscat: The Department of Blood Banks Services (DBBS) has urged people with O(+ve) blood type to donate blood at the Central Blood Bank in Baushar on Monday, December 25, 2023.

DBBS said in a statement: "The Central Blood Bank in Baushar is facing a major challenge during this period, and is witnessing a noticeable decline in blood stock, especially for the O+ blood group.Let us all unite at this time and contribute to saving a human life."

"The blood donation hours at the Central Blood Bank in Baushar, from Saturday to Thursday, are from 8 am to 8 pm and on Friday from 8 am to 1.30 pm. Please book your appointment to donate blood via WhatsApp at 94555648," DBBS added.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).