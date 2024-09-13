ABU DHABI - Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyAngels Air Ambulance, a UK-based provider of emergency medical transport services, to provide efficient and effective Medical Air Evacuation Services.

As part of the MoU, RPM and SkyAngels have agreed to collaborate on global air ambulance services leveraging SkyAngels’ network of fixed and rotary wing aircraft across RPM’s operational markets, including 135 light jets, 20 medium jets, 20 heavy jets and 146 helicopters, as well as medical and personal security crew round-the-clock to support medical air evacuation.

SkyAngels will also provide paramedic training to RPM at its facilities at Norwich International Airport.

From its end, RPM will support SkyAngels as its preferred service provider for air ambulance services across its operational markets and provide SkyAngels with the global and in-country repatriations required by its patients or clients.