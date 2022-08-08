The Emirates Health Services (EHS) will become the first health authority in the world to launch in the metaverse. The authority will use virtual reality and other technologies to offer virtual medical consultations and expand access to health services.

The EHS aims to launch and activate mental health consultations and customer happiness services by the end of 2022. Family health counselling is set to be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

These came as the Board of Directors at EHS discussed its “transformational projects” worth Dh53.7 million that are scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

Halfway villas, mental health helplines

The meeting discussed the plans for implementing a venture that aims to strengthen community mental health services.

Services include prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Specialised units for mental health services called ‘Halfway Villas’ will be opened in partnership with the private sector. The authority will also set up a network of digital mental health clinics and a hotline.

Specialised mental health units will be opened in primary healthcare centres and hospitals.

Dr Mohamed Salim Al Olama, chairman of the EHS Board of Directors, said: “Emirates Health Services is committed to being among the first government entities to implement the transformational projects approach since its nationwide launch. We strive to significantly advance the health services we provide by embracing advanced technologies, developing treatment protocols, and abiding by the highest standards of medical services, in line with the UAE’s leading position on the global health map.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).