BEIJING — The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, recently met with representatives from several prominent Chinese companies in the food, pharmaceutical, and medical product sectors to explore investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.



The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to China; Wang Maochun, Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE); and Li Xiangying, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).



Dr. Aljadhey provided an overview of SFDA's regulatory framework and outlined investment pathways for Chinese companies interested in entering the Saudi market.



He underscored Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of food and medicines available to citizens and residents.



Organized by the SFDA in collaboration with the Saudi Commercial Attaché in Beijing, CCCMHPIE, and CCPIT, the roundtable meeting underscored the importance of Saudi-China cooperation in advancing partnerships across vital sectors.

