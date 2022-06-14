Response Plus Holding is expected to establish a potential joint venture with Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG), an Egyptian listed company.

The company has signed a non-binding term sheet with the Egypt-based private hospital group, according to a recent bourse filing.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, CHG achieved consolidated net profits worth EGP 102.42 million, down 5% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 107.94 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

