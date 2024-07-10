Doha - Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Children’s National Hospital from Washington D.C., to establish a nursing partnership and engagement programme.

The MoU will support Sidra Medicine’s journey towards nursing excellence and establishing itself as a Magnet hospital through its Pathways to Excellence programme.

A Magnet-designated hospital is a medical facility considered to be the gold standard for nursing practice and innovation. Magnet hospitals are certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Centre (ANCC) as institutions where nurses are empowered to not only take the lead on patient care but to be the drivers of institutional healthcare change and innovation. It will also create opportunities to lead to the formation of Sidra Medicine and Children’s National as sister hospitals.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, chief executive officer at Sidra Medicine, stated: “Nursing plays a vital role in Sidra Medicine’s mission and vision to become a centre of excellence for learning and discovery. With over 1200 nurses as a critical part of our care team across women’s and children’s services, we want to create opportunities and resources to help them excel in their fields. Our partnership with Children’s National will be integral to creating stronger training and upskilling opportunities for our paediatric-focused nurses and supporting them in their career development paths.”

DeAnn Marshall, president of Children’s National Hospital Foundation and co-signatory of the MoU, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sidra Medicine. This MoU represents a significant step forward in our relationship with the women’s and children’s hospital in our mission to provide high-quality healthcare services to patients worldwide. In partnering with Sidra Medicine, we aim to support their ever-growing need to train and educate the nurse leaders in the region.”

Judy Dawson-Jones, chief nursing officer at Sidra Medicine, stated: “Our partnership with Children’s National is a significant achievement for Sidra Medicine as it will support our nurses with access to exceptional calibre of experience, and skills that will enhance patient experience and improve outcomes. Children’s National, which is a Magnet hospital, will also provide our nurses the opportunity to learn from the best and most experienced in paediatric specialities.”

“I am very proud of our wonderful team of nurses and their commitment and enthusiasm to embrace new methodologies, knowledge and learning. Since opening our main hospital in 2018, our nursing programmes, several of which are accredited, support the hospital’s professional practice model. This new partnership with Children’s National, will also enable our nurse residency programme to receive accreditation from the American Nursing Credentialing Centre,’ continued Jones.

Children’s National has been ranked among the top paediatric hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital has received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Programme in 2010, 2015, and 2020. This credential is the highest honour an organization can receive for professional nursing practice.

