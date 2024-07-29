Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine continues to receive an increased number of international patients, welcoming 221 patients from across the world this year so far.

Over the year Sidra Medicine, founded by Qatar Foundation, has earned the trust of patients from around the world. It has reflected in the increased number of international patients. Sidra Medicine received 180 international patients in 2022.

This number increased by 30 percent and reached to 308 international patients last year, Nazmy Hamad, Director of International Medical Affairs at Sidra Medicine told The Peninsula.

“The notable increase in the number of international patients admitted to Sidra Medicine is a testament to the growing trust and confidence in our healthcare services. This reflects the high regard for our state-of-the-art facilities, the expertise of our medical team, and their dedication to providing exceptional patient care,” he said.

“It also highlights our commitment to delivering advanced medical treatment and personalised care plans, especially for rare diseases, that cater to the unique needs of each patient. Our continuous efforts to enhance our services and maintain the highest standards of medical practice have positioned Sidra Medicine as a trusted choice for patients from around the globe,” said Hamad.

The majority of the international patients at Sidra Medicine are from Kuwait, with 53 patients, Other nationalities include Lebanon, Afghanistan, Algeria, Jordan, the US, Greece, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Canada, India, Oman, and Sudan.

“The common conditions of international patients seen at Sidra Medicine include rare genetic diseases like DMD. For instance, we recently treated Chris El-Kik, our international patient from Lebanon who needed a single shot of Elevidys gene therapy. We are the first hospital in Qatar to administer this treatment,” said Hamad.

“We have 11 patients lined up now for the treatment from Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, and the UK. We also treated SMA genetics back in 2022. Other common conditions are neurology, heart problems, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and plastic/craniofacial surgeries,” he added.

At present, Sidra Medicine offers multidisciplinary paediatric care including in paediatric plastic and craniofacial surgery, urology and renal transplant, nephrology and dialysis centre, paediatric otolaryngology head and neck surgery, paediatric haematology and oncology, neurology and neurosurgery, neonatal intensive care, fetal surgery, general paediatric and thoracic surgery, gastroenterology and endocrinology.

Referring to plans for introducing new services and facilities for international patients, Hamad said, “The international patients’ programme is also currently working on introducing bone marrow transplant (once the programme is launched later this year) as well as services for female patients requiring reproductive medicine such as IVF consultations and care and gynaecology surgery.”

According to Hamad, the dedicated International Medical Affairs team at Sidra Medicine helps patients and their families navigate medical care and logistics. They help coordinate an exceptional healthcare experience, providing Sidra Medicine’s international patients and their companions with comprehensive services from the initial consultation through treatment, recovery, and their return home.

Some of the services include personalised itinerary planning for medical consultations, necessary diagnostic tests, and appointment preparations prior to the patient’s visit; providing an estimated cost for the suggested treatment plan; a dedicated patient coordinator to escort patients and provide follow-up continuity; and coordinating communication among all physicians.

The team acts as liaisons with medical officials, physicians, foreign consulates, and embassy officials; assist with visa arrangements, if needed; and coordinate travel arrangements to Doha, including accommodation for patients and family members.

They also provide interpreter services for patients and families; making special dietary arrangements for ethnic, religious, or health needs; coordinate private-duty nursing, rehabilitation, and home health services before and after discharge when needed; and provide access to business equipment, such as computers and copiers.

