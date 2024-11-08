BURAIDAH — Emir of Qassim Region Prince Faisal bin Mishaal launched 52 health projects in the region in a ceremony held at the emirate headquarters in Buraidah on Thursday.

The projects estimated to cost a total of SR456 million. The launching ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel, and a number of senior health officials.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Faisal expressed his pride over the development projects that have been achieved, saying that this contributes to enhancing the level of health services provided to citizens and residents in the Qassim region.



“The launch of these projects comes as an affirmation of the great support that the health sector receives from our wise leadership, and the keenness to provide integrated and advanced services that serve all members of society,” he said while noting that the new health projects will contribute to improving the quality of healthy life in the region, and facilitating access to medical care with ease.



For his part, Al-Jalajel stressed that these projects represent a qualitative shift in health services in the region, and come within the ministry’s ongoing efforts to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in improving the level of health services and expanding their scope.



The emir of Qassim witnessed the signing of 8 memoranda of understanding to support the population health management programs in the region, in addition to encouraging breastfeeding.



Prince Faisal bin Mishaal also honored the supporters and contributors to the establishment of community health projects in the Qassim Region



Meanwhile, the emir chaired a meeting to review the most prominent health indicators in the region. The meeting was held at his office in the presence of Minister of Health Al-Jalajel, and a number of senior health officials in the region.



In his speech, Prince Faisal stressed the great support that the Qassim Region receives from the wise leadership, noting that the region includes more than 187 health facilities, including hospitals and health centers, which seek to provide integrated medical services that contribute to achieving the highest standards of health care for citizens and residents. "Health services are in the forefront of priorities, to improve the quality of life and facilitate everyone's access to healthcare in an easy and advanced manner, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030," he said.

