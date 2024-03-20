ABU DHABI: PureHealth and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) have partnered to establish a framework that ensures the procurement of products made by People of Determination across the PureHealth group, enhancing inclusion and supporting social empowerment.

The collaboration between PureHealth, its subsidiary Rafed and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) is aligned with the UAE Government’s agenda and the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. The initiative, which forms a part of PureHealth’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, aims to empower all members of society. The primary focus of this collaboration is to establish a framework that ensures the procurement of products made by People of Determination across the PureHealth group. This helps in not only supporting these individuals but also in integrating them more actively into the wider community.

Under the agreement, PureHealth and Rafed will also work with ZHO to create opportunities for the People of Determination through focused initiatives. Rafed will support ZHO in enhancing the visibility of products and services by the People of Determination across its customer database. It will also prioritise goods and services by ZHO, subject to alignment with its quality and procurement standards.

The partnership agreement was signed by Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, and Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination at ZHO.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, said, “In line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership to enable all members of the society, PureHealth has committed itself to empowering People of Determination. By celebrating their diversity and abilities, we aim to create awareness, break barriers, and highlight their potential and talent. Inclusion drives innovation and triggers positive change. Our collaboration with Zayed Higher Organisation will enable People of Determination financially, culturally, and socially to contribute to overall socioeconomic progress.

“This commitment not only enriches their lives but also brings invaluable perspectives and skills into our community, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant society. It is also a major step in our endeavour to support local industries, encouraging locally available talent and skills, and contributing to the National ICV programme to future-proof our industries and build a sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE.”

Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said, “Over the years, Zayed Higher Organisation has collaborated with various government and private institutions to launch initiatives supporting People of Determination. Our efforts have always centred on empowering them and creating a positive change in society. We are proud of our partnership with PureHealth and Rafed which will not only enable People of Determination socially but will also contribute to their financial independence. This underscores PureHealth’s commitment to promoting inclusiveness and equality.

“The promotion of the institution's bee-branded products, crafted by our committed members, represents a significant advancement in our continuous efforts to engage with a wide range of medical institutions and consumers. These products include advanced 3D-printed or prosthetic medical limb supports, alongside medical textiles like nursing uniforms, doctors' attire, and bedding essentials, distributed through Rafed. This initiative highlights our commitment to high-quality production and underscores the trust placed in the capabilities of the Zayed Higher Organisation.”

This cooperation is in line with PureHealth’s commitment to support the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme and local suppliers. The group has committed to AED13 billion in local procurement by 2032, as part of its support to the development of the UAE’s indigenous manufacturing and industrial sector and boosting its regional and global competitiveness.

Amjad Saleh