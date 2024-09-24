Muscat – The Municipal Council in South Sharqiyah governorate, under the chairmanship of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, governor of South Sharqiyah, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing and future health projects, as well as social development efforts related to child protection and enhancing municipal work in the region.

During the session, council members were presented with a visual overview of the therapeutic and diagnostic services available in the governorate, including chemotherapy for cancer patients, a cardiac catheterisation unit, and services for mothers and children.

The presentation highlighted key future health projects, such as the Al Falah Hospital initiative and various infrastructure enhancements at Sur Hospital, which include the establishment of a new intensive care unit, a kidney dialysis unit, and expanded cardiology and endoscopy services.

Additionally, the council discussed the municipal work competition, outlining its objectives, areas of focus, and evaluation criteria, as well as the upcoming marine fishing competition in the Wilayat of Sur.