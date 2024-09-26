New York: The Sultanate of Oman today chaired a meeting to discuss infection prevention and control (IPC) and antimicrobial stewardship in the health sector (AMS).

The meeting took part on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, who chaired the meeting, stressed the importance of consolidating international cooperation and partnerships among countries and global health institutions. He reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to support global efforts, as a means to secure a healthy and safe future for world generations.

The meeting included a forum that outlined the experiences of Oman, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Germany, Nigeria and the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Salim Al Mandhari, Health Ministry’s Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation, and attended by ministers, heads of delegations and representatives of member states and technical experts in the field.

