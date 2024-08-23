The Co-ordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate has been hailed for facilitating the construction of Ten Oncology and Diagnostic Facilities at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi State.

The Minister was also commended for the proposed Training of 120,000 Health Workers across the country aimed at enhancing effective Healthcare delivery services.

The commendation was made by the Chairman, Stakeholders Chieftaincy Sub-committee for the North-East Zone at the 2023 APC’s Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Alhaji Sunusi Baban Takko.

He gave commendation while commenting on the timely responses and numerous interventions of the Minister to some healthcare institutions across the Six states in the North East subregion.

According to the highly revered traditional title holder of Barayan Bauchi, the successful implementation of the Project is in line with the ongoing expansion of cancer infrastructural development and state-of-the-art equipment in the Six Federal Teaching Hospitals across the country.

He stressed that it was a remarkable initiative that will definitely bring a new lease of life into the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

The Baraya of Bauchi also said that the appointment of Professor Muhammad Ali Pate as a Minister was a deliberate effort by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the healthcare system of the country.

It was also to demonstrate professionalism, and bring the desired revolutionary changes to the health sector, as well as social development in line with global best practices.

On the recent release of kidnapped University of Jos Medical Students, at Oturkpo, Benue State, which was facilitated by the Minister of Health, Alhaji Sunusi Baban Takko described the move as “clear manifestation of good and responsive leadership exhibited, which is worthy of emulation.”

Extolling the good virtues of Ali Pate, the traditional title holder used the forum to congratulate the Minister for the traditional title of Mainasara of Bauchi conferred on him by the Chairman of Bauchi State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu.

He charged him to remain a true, patriotic and worthy ambassador of Bauchi State.

The Elder Statesman and Bauchi Philanthropist, also prayed for God’s protection of Professor Muhammad Ali Pate from saboteurs to enable him to accomplish his quest of taking Nigeria’s health sector to greater heights to the success of humanity, as well as prosperous services to Nigeria, Nigerians and the global community at large.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).