ADEN- The Kuwait-based Direct Aid Society has conducted 400 eye surgeries for patients in Al-Makha city in the southern Yemeni governorate of Taiz.

In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, the regional director for the Direct Aid office in Yemen, Ali Bteit, said the society conducted 400 glaucoma surgeries, lens implantation. The Kuwaiti society's doctors also examined about 3,078 patients and they distributed over a thousand awareness-raising brochures on eye diseases prevention.

The society also provided medicines to 1,200 patients and distributed free sunglasses to 1,210 others.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).