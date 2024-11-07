KUWAIT-- The Ministry of Health, represented by Kuwait Center for Disease Prevention and Control, has launched the global Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources (EIOS), which uses digital technology to monitor and analyze public health information from thousands of sources around the clock.

This initiative aims to enhance the ability to detect, verify, and monitor any public health threats early on. In a press release, the Ministry said Wednesday that the platform's launch coincided with a training workshop attended by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO). The workshop aims to train national personnel to effectively use the platform and analyze its data.

The platform is designed to improve the Ministry's capabilities in early detection of public health threats, their verification, and continuous monitoring by collecting and analyzing data from various sources, including media outlets, social media, health reports, and government websites.

This initiative is part of its efforts to strengthen health security, improve readiness, and ensure rapid response to health crises by leveraging the latest scientific technologies, the ministry added. (end) mrf.sam

