KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the Polio Reference Laboratory of the Public Health Department has earned a 100% efficiency rating for 2024 in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, as part of the World Health Organization's (WHO) efficiency rating test.

Dr. Sarah Al-Qabandi, Head of the Public Health Laboratories Department, stated in a press release that this achievement bolsters Kuwait's position in global efforts to combat polio and underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in public health. She emphasized that the laboratory's success reflects its adherence to the latest international diagnostic standards, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of results in the fight against polio.

Dr. Al-Qabandi highlighted that the full rating not only showcases the scientific and technical excellence of the laboratory team but also demonstrates the laboratory's ability to stay updated with the latest scientific advancements and apply them effectively. This, she noted, strengthens the laboratory's essential role in global efforts to eradicate the disease.

She also expressed pride and gratitude for the efforts of the reference laboratory team, praising the continuous support from the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. Their support has contributed to creating an advanced scientific environment that meets the highest international standards, she said. This support is a testament to Kuwait's unwavering commitment to achieving global public health goals and protecting children from deadly diseases.

Dr. Al-Qabandi explained that the Polio Reference Laboratory plays a crucial role in the global public health system. It is responsible for confirming polio infections and monitoring the virus's spread through the analysis of environmental and human samples. The laboratory also provides accurate data on virus strains, which is vital for guiding international vaccination and control strategies.

She concluded by thanking all those working in the laboratory and the public health sector, noting that this achievement serves as an incentive to continue striving for further success, enhancing Kuwait's position as a key supporter of global efforts to eradicate polio and ensure the health and safety of future generations.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

