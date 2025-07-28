Muscat – IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement for voco Muscat Al Mouj, a 251-key beachfront hotel set to open in Q4 2025. The deal with Golden Group Holding marks the first signing of the voco brand in Oman, further expanding IHG’s premium portfolio across the Middle East.

Centrally located in the Al Mouj Muscat neighbourhood, a waterfront development known for its luxury residences, yacht marina, championship golf course and high-end retail offerings, the new hotel will cater to both leisure and business travellers.

Launched in 2018, voco is IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand, already making its mark with openings and signings across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Known for its bold identity and thoughtful touches, the brand blends the character of individual hotels with the benefits of a trusted global name, offering guests a reliably different experience.

Upon opening, voco Muscat Al Mouj will join the brand’s growing portfolio of more than 100 open hotels globally and a robust pipeline of more than 95 properties.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to bring the voco brand to Oman in partnership with Golden Group Holding. Al Mouj Muscat is one of the region’s most exciting lifestyle destinations and we believe voco’s distinctive charm and premium hospitality offering makes it a perfect fit for the destination. This signing reflects our commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 by contributing to the country’s tourism and economic diversification strategy.”

Sheikh Salem al Ghazal, Chairman of Golden Group Holding added, “Partnering with IHG to introduce voco to Oman is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance Muscat’s hospitality offering. voco’s blend of informal charm and global quality perfectly complements the dynamic spirit of Al Mouj. We look forward to delivering a hotel that embodies excellence, reflects Omani hospitality and attracts travellers from across the globe.”

When it opens later this year, voco Muscat Al Mouj will offer 251 rooms and suites, along with five distinct dining experiences including an all-day dining venue, speciality restaurant and lobby lounge. The hotel will also feature three meeting rooms, a spa, swimming pool, fitness centre, business centre, ample parking and a barber shop.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

