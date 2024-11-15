KUWAIT-- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Thursday confirmed that the Ministry has taken important steps in enhancing digital health services, as patient files can now be electronically linked to health care centers.

Night dental clinics at Sabah Al-Ahmad Health Center are now operating to serve the neighboring areas, said the Assistant Undersecretary for Dentistry Affairs Dr. Ahmad Asad, on behalf of Dr. Al-Awadhi, during the 24th Kuwait Dental Conference.

He pointed out the opening of the Al-Jahra Specialized Dental Center, which includes 52 clinics that provide services for children, and the opening of dental centers in Sabah Al-Ahmad, Wafra, and Al-Mutlaa.

Emergency dental services are now provided throughout the weekends and official holidays, and the opening of clinics for people with special needs in all specialized centers, he added.

The conference includes doctors from different countries and discusses multiple topics related to dentistry, like cosmetic and preventative dentistry, the use of lasers in dental surgery, and the latest technology in the dentistry field, he said.

Dr. Asad added that a new specialized dental center is to be built in Al-Mutlaa area, as well as the completion of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Dental Center next January.

For his part, the Chairman of the Scientific Committee Dr. Ayad Al-Mugait added that the conference is a great platform for the exchange of knowledge and modern innovations, as well as a pillar in improving public health.

In turn, the Consultant Orthodontist Dr. Mubarak Al-Saeed confirmed that Kuwait is advanced in the fields of dentistry, pointing out the tremendous development in dental care.

