KUWAIT-- The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it was ready to launch in the upcoming weeks the virtual medical office to help provide medical services to Kuwaitis abroad.

In a press release, the ministry affirmed that the step was in line with its policy to further digitize services, revealing that authorizing for this step was granted by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) last Thursday.

The aim is to provide the best of medical services to Kuwaitis abroad, expedite treatment, as well as ease procedures to seek treatment, indicated the ministry, noting that the virtual office would be in contact with embassies and diplomatic missions abroad especially in area out of reach for physical offices.

It went on to say that, the virtual office would be a welcomed edition to health diplomacy, easing communication and contact with international health organizations as well as highlighting local health initiatives to the world.

The ministry affirmed that the step was in line with efforts to lower expenses on the state general budget.

