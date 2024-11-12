KUWAIT-- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi on Tuesday said robotic devices have been used in surgeries of the head, the neck and the skull base in line with the keenness on staying abreast of global medical innovations.

Such high technology, namely the robots, enables surgeons to be more precise and in better control during the course of surgeries, said Minister Dr. Al-Awadi who was speaking in a statement addressed on his behalf by the assistant undersecretary, Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi, at the 46th Conference on ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) and Head and Neck Surgery that kicked off today.

The minister said the conference sheds light on latest scientific and technical researches with special attention to hearing, balance and speech difficulty cases.

He added that Zain ENT center has proven helpful in shortening waiting time for patients, alluding in particular to the night time clinics and employment of specialists from abroad.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Rashidi, the head of the ENT department at Al-Farwaniya Hospital and the conference deputy chairman, said in his speech that the conference addresses latest innovations for ENT operations, namely the surgical robots.

Walid Al-Khashti, the executive manager at Zain company, said he was pleased that the company was the main sponsor of the event.

