Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib, met with a delegation from General Electric Healthcare to review the company's current and future investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

The minister emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting General Electric Healthcare's expansion in the Egyptian market.

He highlighted Egypt's strategic location, availability of raw materials, skilled labor, and energy resources, as key factors that make the country an attractive destination for investment.

El Khatib also pointed out the benefits of Egypt's free and preferential trade agreements, which could help the company meet local demand and expand into regional and global markets.

