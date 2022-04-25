JEDDAH — In a new reflection of its continued successes, the global electronic network LinkedIn chose the International Medical Center (IMC) to be on its list of the 15 best workplaces to develop your career path in Saudi Arabia for the year 2022, according to the network’s classification.



The classification is based on seven pillars, each of which is an important element for professional advancement, namely: the ability to achieve professional advancement, skills development, company stability, attracting external opportunities, company affinity, gender diversity and educational backgrounds.



LinkedIn is the world's largest professional social network to connect and strengthen professional relationships, learn the skills needed to succeed in a career, and search for suitable jobs or trainings.



The network is based on the selection of the classified companies based on the data of its website, which in Saudi Arabia alone has more than 4 million users, where this classification reveals the companies that seek to enhance the skills of their employees, invest in talent, and provide job opportunities.



As for the International Medical Center (IMC), which was inaugurated in 2006 in the city of Jeddah, it is considered an integrated health system that includes specialized centers providing preventive, curative and rehabilitative health care options, relying mainly on doctors who have obtained the most prestigious American, Canadian and European degrees in more than 30 specialties covering various health needs.



All hospital facilities are equipped with the latest devices and equipment, in addition to full adherence to the highest quality standards, making it one of the best hospitals in the Middle East. The IMC also adopts a unique model of health care with a holistic view of healing the human body, mind and soul by adopting the highest international medical standards for treatment whilst following divine standards in treatment and ethics. — SG

