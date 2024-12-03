Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding signs a contract to manage and operate Misurata Hospital for Cardiovascular Disease and Surgery in collaboration with the Department of Support and Development of Medical Services of the Libyan Government of National Unity.

The contract stipulates the handover of the hospital's management and operation to Elegancia Healthcare LIBQ Services W.L.L., a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, for a period of 15 years starting from February 2025.

The agreement aims to elevate healthcare standards and improve access to specialized treatment services for Libyan citizens. Additionally, it includes the training of Libyan medical and administrative staff, fostering local capacity building and contributing to the development of Libya’s healthcare system.

The contract was signed by Eng. Mohamed Bin Badr Al-Sadah, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, and Dr. Ahmad Salem Ahmad, Head of the Department of Support and Development of Medical Services, an authority under the Libyan Government of National Unity, during an official ceremony held in Doha. The event was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Libya, HE Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari; Ambassador of Libya to Qatar, HE Mohamed Al-Lafi; the Chairman of Estithmar Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat; the Vice Chairman and President of Estithmar Holding, Ramez Al-Khayyat; and members of Estithmar Holding’s Executive Team.

Eng. Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sada, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating: "This contract marks a pivotal step in our journey towards international expansion in the healthcare sector. It reflects our commitment to delivering world-class quality services through innovative and sustainable projects that aim to enhance medical services for Libyan citizens, localize the sector in Libya, and develop human capabilities and work methodologies." He further added:"Libya presents an attractive environment for investment due to its promising potential. This motivates us to contribute actively to the development of our business there, ultimately enhancing the investment value for our shareholders."

Dr Ahmad Salem Ahmad, Head of the Department of Support and Development of Medical Services, an authority under the Libyan Government of National Unity, stated: "This marks an important and new step in strengthening the healthcare sector in Libya. We welcome all investors, particularly leading Qatari companies like Estithmar Holding, whose partnerships aim to improve medical services for Libyan citizens and align with the vision of the Government of National Unity and the directives of the Prime Minister. Through these efforts, we seek to provide high-quality healthcare within Libya, reducing the burden of traveling abroad for treatment, especially for complex cases like cardiovascular and vascular surgeries for adults and children. We are also committed to developing the medical and administrative workforce to localize the healthcare sector and achieve sustainability in delivering distinguished health services. Our partnership with Estithmar Holding is a promising beginning toward realizing these goals, and we look forward to further projects that will drive a significant transformation in Libya's healthcare sector."

It is worth noting that Estithmar Holding has an extensive track record in operating and managing numerous hospitals. The company owns and operates The View Hospital in partnership with Cedars-Sinai, the Korean Medical Center in Darb Lusail, Qatar, in collaboration with several leading Korean medical institutions, and the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in partnership with the Algerian Ministry of Health.

This is in addition to the company's expansions abroad, including the management and operation of Al-Nasiriyah and Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba Teaching Hospitals in Iraq, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and other projects in the healthcare sector in other countries.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

