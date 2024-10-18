The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has been successful in providing around 95% of unavailable medicines in the market so far, bringing the country closer to its pre-medicine shortage period, the authority’s head of Ali Al-Ghamrawy announced.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to follow up on the availability of medicines and medical supplies.

During the meeting, Madbouly stressed the importance of using the scientific names of medicines instead of the brand, allowing citizens to have access to alternative medicines and meet their demands in this matter.

