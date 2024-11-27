Egypt is setting a comprehensive national strategy to localize vaccine production, aiming to reduce reliance on imports, strengthen local manufacturing, and position Egypt as a key regional exporter, as per a statement.

The initiative is expected to enhance the country’s health sector, support economic growth, and facilitate exports to African markets, reinforcing Egypt’s regional and global standing.

Speaking at a meeting attended by representatives from global companies in India, China, France, Denmark, and the US, Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the strategy aligns with Egypt Vision 2030.

It involves collaboration between the public and private sectors under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

The strategy, developed in partnership with all relevant stakeholders, includes the establishment of the Egyptian Vaccine Manufacturers Alliance (EVMA) as a strategic arm for its implementation.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the plan focuses on key areas such as securing long-term contracts, offering financial incentives like tax exemptions, and fostering cooperation among local companies to prevent unhealthy competition.

In the short term, Egypt aims to localize 50% of vaccine production by 2030, transfer technology through signed agreements, and secure World Health Organization (WHO) approval for four vaccines.

By 2035, the medium-term goals include increasing local production to 75% and developing research partnerships to secure approval for additional vaccines.

The long-term objective is to achieve complete self-sufficiency by 2040, transforming Egypt into a regional hub for vaccine production and export. This includes increasing exports by 50% and accessing new markets.

Economic partnership contracts will play a vital role in maximizing government procurement benefits and supporting local companies.

The program also aims to build vaccine industry capacity, develop human resources, and create job opportunities.

Monitoring and evaluation will be conducted through progress reports and field visits to assess the economic and social impact.

