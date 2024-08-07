AL DHAFRA - Burjeel Holdings has launched the first dedicated Day Surgery Centre in the Al Dhafra region.

The centre in Madinat Zayed’s Al Dhafra Mall was inaugurated by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, in the presence of senior officials.

“The UAE leadership’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility is unwavering. The Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Al Dhafra aligns with the vision of meeting the region’s healthcare needs with world-class services. We are confident that such initiatives will foster a healthier, more resilient community,” Al Mansouri said.

The centre focuses on outpatient procedures that ensure quick recovery and minimal hospital stays. It is the fourth Day Surgery Centre launched by Burjeel Holdings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, designed to meet the area’s specific geographic needs and population characteristics.

“The opening of the dedicated Day Surgery Centre is part of our commitment to scaling up the healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the Al Dhafra region. Beyond enhancing healthcare services, the centre will create numerous opportunities for the local community in medical, administrative, and support roles,” said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The centre offers comprehensive services across 13 specialities: Cardiology, Pediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dental, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Otolaryngology, Urology, and Pathology.