UAE - Beeah Group, a UAE leader in integrated environment and waste management sector, has joined hands with Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to set up a new medical district that will cater to the needs of residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah.

The Jawaher Boston Medical District project was approved by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Beeah Group during a meeting held at the Badi Palace.

It was attended by senior officials including Meghan Gregonis, US Consul General in Dubai; Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Beeah Group; Dr Hans Thomas, Medical and Executive Director of Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network and Dr. Laurie Glimcher, President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Sheikh Sultan later reviewed a detailed presentation on the project, which is also expected to contribute significantly to medical studies and research fields in general, and to cancerous ailments in particular, by leveraging the expertise of the project’s principal collaborators as well as other scientific and research institutes in Sharjah.

Unveiling the project, Beeah said this first-of-its-kind collaboration in the UAE with Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is poised to set a new benchmark in the Arab world’s healthcare sector with the establishment of an advanced and integrated network of healthcare systems in the emirate, featuring hospitals, laboratories, R&D centres and more, which will all be governed by the latest international best practices.

The medical district built to reflect the latest design innovations in the global Healthcare industry will be located on the Emirates Bypass Road next to the Sharjah Mosque, and cover a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and prevention medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, behavioural health and rehabilitation medicine.

Beeah CEO Khaled Al Huraimel said the project will help in serving the community better by providing highly advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services while also enabling medical personnel to access the latest medical studies and research.

With this new project, Sharjah has become home to a pioneering global alliance featuring world leaders in medicine, research and innovation, who will together establish new standards and guidelines for the entire region, stated Al Huraimel.

The project will also expand its robust care network to reach homes, schools, workplaces, and residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah, he added.

Dr Glimcher pointed out that the comprehensive advanced healthcare project with a specialised centre and personal care would further bolster the treatment technological ecosystem through a unique global treatment and healthcare model.

Dr Thomas, expressing delight at its partnership with Beeah, said work is on to achieve the vision set to provide an integrated health care system that focuses on providing medical treatments to patients in Sharjah and the UAE.

It is an opportunity to help build an inclusive health system that offers treatment services of the highest quality, to enhance healthcare and provide research studies that help detect diseases, he added.

