MENA’s leading open banking platform Tarabut Gateway has announced a rebrand to Tarabut, according to a press release.

The brand refresh boosts the company’s objectives to reshape open banking and connect the entire financial ecosystem to create an accessible and interconnected financial landscape.

Furthermore, the transition aligns with Tarabut’s core values of interconnectedness and fostering synergy in the sector.

It also followed the platform’s $32 million Series A fundraise that was secured in May.

Abdulla Almoayed, Founder and CEO of Tarabut, said: “Our brand refresh reflects our vision for open banking in MENA – one that is accessible, connected, and personalised.”

“What is the hallmark of a successful open banking system in the region? Creating a fully connected ecosystem with personalised finance at people's fingertips, empowering individuals to take control of their financial lives,” Almoayed elaborated.

In a recent interview with Mubasher, the CEO underlined that Tarabut prioritises fostering partnerships in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom plays an effective role in driving their growth.

In June 2022, the company announced four partnerships with Saudi-listed banks to scale up business across the Kingdom.

