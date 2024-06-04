Jeddah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), in cooperation with the Saudi National Bank (SNB AlAhli), launched yesterday the first international digital wallet of its kind in the world to serve Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, Nusuk Wallet.



This digital wallet allows managing money and expenses of the guests of God, supported by a banking infrastructure from the SNB AlAhli through its brand NEO, as Nusuk Wallet which uses the latest emerging technologies and encryption techniques to ensure the highest security standards for users’ financial transactions.



The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, inaugurated the digital wallet in the presence of a number of officials.



The Director of the Digital Experience at the MoHU, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Maiman, said, “Launching the digital wallet, 6 achievements have been realized at the local and international levels. It is the first digital wallet and international bank card in the world, allowing Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers to manage their money during the period of their stay for performing rituals. Following this move, we have become closer to achieving our goal of developing a successful Super-app that meets pilgrim’s needs”.



"This innovation is a qualitative leap in the field of technical services, as the wallet combines modern technology with the needs of users, and integrates the latest technologies such as AI, encryption, and biometric identity verification, in addition to advanced technologies such as API and integrated SDK. It is also the first open loop digital wallet embedded within an application in the world, designed to enable Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers to manage their money”, he added.



The CEO of the SNB AlAhli’s Digital Ventures and Payments, Dr. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Furaih, confirmed that Nusuk Wallet is compatible with the instructions of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), which guarantees the highest standards of financial security and regulatory compliance.



The MoHU confirmed its full readiness, in cooperation with all relevant parties, to work on initiatives that aim to enriching the experience of the guests of God, and welcome new ideas and solutions in this regard, inviting private sector entities to submit their proposals via email: nusukbusiness@haj.gov.sa.