Egypt - B.TECH, a leading retailer of electronics and home appliances in Egypt, has signed a cooperation protocol with Valu, Egypt’s leading lifestyle-enabling fintech platform, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership marks the first step in B.TECH's strategy to collaborate with major consumer finance providers, aimed at expanding flexible payment options for its customers.

The agreement aligns with B.TECH's ongoing commitment to providing diverse financing solutions across its extensive network of branches, which span 24 governorates with over 190 stores.

The company has consistently introduced innovative business models, such as "B.TECH MAX" and "B.TECH X," designed to enhance the customer shopping experience by offering a wide range of payment choices.

Haytham Metwally, B.TECh’s Executive Vice President Sales and Operations, said that their partnership with Valu will allow B.TECH to provide exclusive installment offers tailored to meet customers' needs.

