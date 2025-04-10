Cairo – Leading fintech company Basata Holding for Financial Payments has partnered with Connect Money to launch ‘Basata Card’, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to provide flexible and secure financial solutions for both merchants and individual consumers, in addition to boosting the efficiency of financial transactions and fostering the transition to a cashless digital society.

The launch aligns with Basata’s strategy to expand its portfolio of digital financial solutions and add new features to its services in the coming period.

Meanwhile, the company plans to focus on enhancing the user financial experience and bolstering the digital payments ecosystem in Egypt.

Through the new card, users will be able to withdraw cash from any ATM across Egypt and to conduct purchases online or in-store with ease and security.

It also allows instant money transfers between cardholders, facilitating seamless and rapid financial transactions.

For maximum security, users can immediately deactivate their cards in case of loss or theft, safeguarding their funds against unauthorized use.

Karim Shehata, CEO of Basata Holding for Financial Payments, stated: “By offering innovative solutions that empower both merchants and consumers, we remain committed to developing a more integrated and user-friendly payments ecosystem one that accelerates digital transformation and enhances transaction efficiency across the Egyptian market.”

“Basata Card stands as one of the key tools in realizing this vision. We also reaffirm our commitment to promoting financial inclusion through practical solutions that stimulate economic growth, support business sustainability, and strengthen our role as a trusted partner in the advancement of the digital payments landscape,” Shehata added.

Consumers can obtain a Basata Card at any of Basata’s branches across Egypt.

The company offers more than 2,000 financial services through its network of over 150,000 active points of sale and digital wallets.

Source: Mubasher

