Riyadh -- The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Tamawal” company to provide finance aggregation services. With Tamawal, six licensed companies now provide finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia.

In a press release issued by the SAMA, this decision reflects SAMA’s endeavor to support the financial sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.

SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA’s official website.