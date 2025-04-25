PayJustNow and Finchoice from HiL’s Weaver Fintech group have launched their new brand identities in an attempt to better appeal to their fast-growing customer bases.

Refresh

PayJustNow, a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform, has introduced a refreshed brand identity that reflects the expansion of its services. In addition to its core interest- and fee-free payment option, the platform now offers features such as digital wallets for instant refunds and 12-month retail credit instalments.

Daniel Hawkins, head of marketing at PayJustNow, says that their model has progressed from being a payment solution, to an enabler of greater financial access and more responsible shopping behaviour. “Our customers are digitally savvy and financially conscious. They seek convenience, security, and flexibility in how they shop and manage their cashflow. This is why our new brand positioning centres on ‘The Clever Way to Pay,’ as we offer a simple and accessible solution that is simply a no brainer. Why would you pay any other way?”

He adds that their responsible lending approach maintains a default rate under 2%.

PayJustNow’s impact is evident in its growth, with 2.6 million customers and 100,000 new sign-ups per month. Their retail base comprises almost 3,000 merchants, with over 10,000 points of presence across South Africa.

Savvy customer

Finchoice is a digital financial services provider offering almost-instant, individualised short-term loans, MobiMoney, retail credit, insurance and value-added services. “Our approach to innovation in this space saw a 31% increase in loan disbursements in 2024, while 86% of our customers chose to take reloans with us,” says Colin Campbell, director of marketing and operations at Finchoice.

“Our refreshed identity has been designed to reflect the innovation in our offering, and to ensure we remain resonant to our digitally savvy customer,” he explains.

