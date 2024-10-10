Dubai – Emirates NBD has teamed up with noon to introduce a co-branded Visa credit card to deliver enhanced value, convenience, and flexibility for cardholders.

The Emirates NBD noon One Visa Credit Card offers up to 20% cashback, according to a press release.

This strategic collaboration integrates Emirates NBD’s financial prowess and noon’s comprehensive digital ecosystem, which includes noon, noon Minutes, noon Food, supermall, NowNow, Namshi, and Sivvi.

Emirates NBD and noon’s partnership aligns with the lender’s commitment to offering seamless financial solutions that cater to the current digital-first generation.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enhancing the lifestyle and financial choices of our customers.”

“With the new Visa credit card, we are introducing an exciting rewards programme tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers, further reinforcing Emirates NBD's dedication to creating innovative, customer-centric financial solutions,” Hadi added.

Faraz Khalid, CEO of noon, commented: "With up to 20% cashback, plus exclusive benefits and rewards, cardholders enjoy more freedom and flexibility, turning everyday moments into something even more rewarding."

Saeeda Jaffar, Group Country Manager for the GCC region at Visa, stated: "This aligns perfectly with the UAE Government's vision for a cashless society, driving the nation towards a more digitally connected economy."

The lender recently collaborated with du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), to enhance payment solutions in the UAE.

