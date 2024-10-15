Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, has launched a new digital onboarding service, allowing new corporate clients to open corporate accounts digitally.

This innovative solution enables businesses to complete all necessary procedures through Ithmaar e-banking services or mobile app, eliminating the need for branch visits.

In line with the efforts of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to strengthen the financial products and services available to corporate and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as it is objective to digitise and implement technologies into all aspects of financial sector, Ithmaar Bank designed this service to cater to the needs of corporates and SMEs clients. It is a fast, seamless, and secure service, which simplifies the account opening process, including under formation accounts. By integrating the Fintech with existing banking systems, the bank aims to enhance the client experience, saving time and effort.

Enhancing products

“As Ithmaar Bank focuses exclusively on serving corporate and SMEs clients, we are dedicated to continually enhancing our products and services to improve our clients’ banking experiences,” said Ebrahim Jassim, Head of Corporate Banking, Financial Institutions, and Treasury.

“We recognise the significant contribution of the corporate and SME sectors to the national economy, and we are committed to providing innovative financial solutions that adapt to rapid market changes.”

“Digital onboarding for corporate and business owners streamlines their operations, allowing them to open accounts securely and conveniently via the Ithmaar e-banking platform or mobile app,” added Jassim. “This service significantly reduces the time and effort required, ensuring that our clients can focus on what they do best growing their businesses.”

