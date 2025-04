Fintech company Global Payments said on Thursday it would buy payments processor Worldpay from rival FIS and investment company GTCR for $22.7 billion.

Separately, FIS said would buy Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business in a deal valued at $13.5 billion.

