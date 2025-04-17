The launch of FNB’s new online toll solution is helping to advance smart city mobility by streamlining toll road payments and reducing fraud. Traditional toll payment methods were inconvenient and vulnerable to abuse, but this innovative system enhances security, curbs fraud, and supports safer, more efficient travel for South African motorists.

FNB’s new online toll solution overcomes the vulnerabilities of traditional systems by processing EMV chip card payments — credit or debit cards with embedded microchips for added security — instantly through an online platform. This solution not only enhances security but also reduces fraud risk, as users retain possession of their cards or devices during the transaction.

The process is seamless for the cardholder, and the results in terms of fraud reduction have been significant and definitive. Fraud volumes related to credit and debit cards have declined by over 90% since launch, as the number of cards associated with known fraud or abuse has decreased sharply.

Source: Pexels

At tolls where the FNB solution has been installed there has been a near total migration from swipes to contactless transactions for contact-enabled cards.

“Our new online toll solution reflects FNB’s commitment to innovation that delivers real impact,” says Netsai Ngidi, product and solutions head at FNB.

“By replacing outdated, fraud-prone systems with secure, real-time payment processing, we’ve not only enhanced convenience for motorists but also achieved a dramatic reduction in card-related fraud. This is a win for all stakeholders in the toll payment ecosystem — and it’s just the beginning. We’re excited to continue rolling out this solution nationwide in 2025.”

The solution has resulted in immediate benefits for toll concessionaires, card issuers, toll acquirers, and cardholders.

"FNB remains committed to delivering innovative solutions, and will continue to expand the solution to additional toll road concessionaires in 2025, aiming to have the majority of toll concessionaires migrated to the new solution before the end of the year," Ngidi said.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).