Bahrain - Wholesale Islamic bank Esterad Bank said yesterday it had appointed Fajer Al Pachachi as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Ms Al Pachachi brings more than 16 years of experience in investment management, strategic planning, operations, and business development to the Bahrain-based bank.

The appointment comes as Esterad Bank undergoes a transformation, strengthening its senior leadership and operational platform.

As COO, Ms Al Pachachi will oversee strategy, legal affairs, operations, administration, fund administration, information technology, corporate communications, and investor relations. She will also focus on improving internal controls, efficiency, and supporting the bank’s growth.

Esterad Bank said the appointment was a significant step in its restructuring, building on positive momentum in 2024 that saw a return to profitability, new investments, the exit of legacy assets and cost-cutting measures.

Prior to joining Esterad Bank, Ms Al Pachachi was general manager of Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund. She also previously held a senior role at the Bahrain Economic Development Board and worked at Instrata Capital, Maalem Holding and Addax Bank.

“Her extensive track record in building high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and scaling investment platforms makes her a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Esterad Bank acting chief executive Ahmed Abdulrahman.

Mr Al Pachachi said she was joining the bank at a “key moment” and looked forward to enhancing its operations and supporting business growth.

She holds a business degree from Concordia University in Canada and currently chairs the technology and digital economy committee at the Bahrain Chamber.

